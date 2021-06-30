Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 245 square-meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 120 square meter garden, basement and two parking spaces on Tvuot Ha'aretz Street in the Dan neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.5 million. A 142 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with an elevator and parking in Uri Street was sold for NIS 7.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 1.34 million (RE-MAX - Excellence).

Rishon Lezion: A 110 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Mordei Hagettaot Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment with a 21 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Paula Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment on Hirshfeld Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million (RE-MAX - Ideal).

Netanya: A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Borochov Street was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, tenth floor mini-penthouse apartment on Haklir Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE-MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Lod: A 76-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Greenbaum Street was sold for NIS 920,000. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and elevator on Yericho Street was sold for NIS 910,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shlomo Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 1.05 million (Anglo-Saxon).

