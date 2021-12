Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 132 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor apartment with a 120 square meter yard, elevator and two parking spaces on Dori Street in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 4.75 million. A 140 square meter, 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Tzmarot Street in Herzliya Hatzira was sold for NIS 3.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 100 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with an 18 square meter balcony, and elevator on Nissenbaum Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 68 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Rehovot: A 118 square meter, five-room, eighth floor mini-penthouse apartment with 32 square meter and 19 square meter balconies, storage room, elevators and two parking spaces on Derekh Yavne was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator, and two adjacent parking spaces on Shin Ben-Zion Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi’in: A 79 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony and parking on Nahar Hayarden Street in the Massua neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hatvat Harel Street in the Hamaganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.84 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony with an elevator and parking on Migdal Halevanon Street in the Massua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE/MAX - Unique). A 200 square meter, seven-room, semi-detached house on a 570 square meter lot on Brosh Street in Reut was sold for NIS 7.2 million (Keller-Williams).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 62 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with a shared garden, which is slated to be demolished as part of a TAMA 38/2 urban renewal project on Daniel Fizer Street in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million.

Akko: A 54 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ha’eshel Street was sold for NIS 475,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Burla Street was sold for NIS 720,000 (RE/MAX-Halutzim).

Nahariya: A 135 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment including an elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment including an elevator and parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

