Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 130 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment including an 80 square meter basement and 300 square meter garden on Beit El Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 8.2 million.

Ramat Gan: A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Talpiot Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 104 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, including parking on Golda Meir Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 92 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Klausner Street was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 168 square meter, four-room, 27th floor penthouse apartment with an elevator and parking on Dudu Dotan Street was sold for NIS 5.2 million (RE/MAX - Team).

Beer Yaakov: A 110 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ha'Alonim Street was sold for NIS 2.81 million. A 116 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 2.89 million.

Lod: A 100 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'atzmaut Street in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yisrael Ben Zion Street in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.84 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 59 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment, on Beitlehem Street in the French Carmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tzarfat Street in the Kiryat Shprinzak neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 75 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Allenby Street in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 821,000. A 105 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Givat Danos Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE/MAX - City).

Tiberias: A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hashiloah Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator but no parking on Meir Ya'ari Street was sold for NIS 850,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.