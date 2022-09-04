Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 200 square meter, eight-room house on a 550 square meter lot with a 400 square meter garden including parking on Blumenfeld Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 5.8 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony on Primo Levy Street in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 170 square meter, five-room house including a bomb shelter on a 325 square meter lot on Beitar Street in Herzliya Hatzira in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rishon Lezion: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor with parking but no elevator on Amzaleg Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

Rehovot: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 7 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Har Hatzofim Street in the Hollandit neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million (eXp Israel).

Hadera: A 180 square meter, 6.5-room, semi-detached house with a 45 square meter balcony, and parking on Moriah Street was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, third floor roof duplex apartment with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Hahula Street in the Nahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.48 million. A 170 square meter, six-room, first floor triplex apartment with a 65 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Migdal Oz Street in the Nahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.3 million (RE/MAX - Unique).

Kfar Saba: A 120 square meter, four-room, sixth floor roof apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahavatzelet Hasharon Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.78 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Beit Habad Street in the Hadarim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.08 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Netanya: A 75 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an 8 square meter balcony, on Harton Street in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Solomon Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Pardes Hana - Karkur: A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanagid Street in central Pardes Hana was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Wolfson Street was sold for NIS 915,000. A 70 square meter, 3.5-room garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden on Halutz Street was sold for NIS 700,000 (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2022.

