Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shderot Herzl in Kiryat Moshe was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Bar Kokhba Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.2 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 85 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment on Alnekva Street in the Kfir neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Habalonim in TLV Park South was sold for NIS 3.18 million. A 65 square meter, three room, fourth floor apartment with a 21 square meter balcony on Tzukerman Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 2.02 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Jaffa: A 71-square room, three-room, first floor apartment with a 40 square meter garden but no parking on Shderot Yerushalayim was sold for NIS 2.17 million.

Ramat Gan: A 100 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sharet Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Ness Ziona: A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tel Aviv Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kiryat Ono: A 120 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a balcony, security room, and storage room, elevator and parking on Bar Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 3.44 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 40 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Ha'aliyah Hashnia Street in Bat Galim was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 230 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony and parking on Henrietta Szold Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 2.11 million (RE/MAX - City).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shaul Hamelekh Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 790,000. A 89 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 76 square meter three-room, second floor apartment on Harel Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 640,000. A 93 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment including an elevator and parking on Hatzvi Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 840,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 40 square meter garden including parking on Yoska Yariv Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 140 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with parking on Agamit Street was sold for NIS 1.53 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2022.

