Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 73 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yud Aleph B'Adar Street in the Negba neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 56 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Shderot Yerushalayim was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Assaf Street in the Haruzim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Bruria Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.55 million.

Rehovot A 74 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment on Levin Epstein Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking in Azorei Rehovot was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Fried Moshe Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Hod Hasharon A 280 square meter, eight-room house on three floors with a 565 square meter garden on Hasochnut Street was sold for NIS 11 million (Real Capital).

Hadera A 153 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hayarden Street in the Park neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Yitzhak Rabin Street was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 132 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hadudaim Street in the Ein Hayam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 133 square meter, six-room, 18th floor apartment on Hagdud Ha'Ivri Street in Givat Olga was sold for NIS 2.77 million.

Haifa and the north

Karmiel: A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Haprachim Street was sold for NIS 830,000. A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Katif Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 177 square meter six-room, semi-detached house on a 248 square meter lot on Ramim Street was sold for NIS 2.48 million.

Beersheva and the south

Netivot: A 86 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 140 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Katif Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 168 square meter, three-room, garden apartment with a 35 square meter yard parking on Yahadut Romania Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 21, 2024.

