Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment in Ben Zion Abba Shaul Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 158 square meter, five-room garden apartment on Ha'ahchim Street in the Neve Shamir neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.15 million. A 122 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Rabbi Yitzhak Napha Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh was sold for NIS 2.71 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Neve Shamir Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.11 million



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 64 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Micah Street in the Old North close to the sea was sold for NIS 4 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Assaf Harofe Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 67 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Sheshet Hayamim Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 2.22 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Hazanovich Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 5.95 million.

Holon A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony and elevator on Moshe Dayan Street in Kiryat Ben Gurion was sold for NIS 2.45 million (Keller Williams).

Beer Yaakov A 135 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shderot Alonim was sold for NIS 2.68 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Yahalom Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 142 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 133 square meter roof area on Katzir Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Ashdod A 65 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment Shderot Uziyahu in Rova Gimmel was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 68 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Avraham Sofer Street in Rova Yod was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 177 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Shevet Dan Street in Rova Yud Bet was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 153 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Tapuach Street in Rova Tet Ziyan was sold for NIS 2.45 million.

Haifa and the north

Atlit: A 186 square meter, five-room house with a 50 square meter yard and 75 square meter roof on Yefe Nof Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 168 square meter, six-room house with a 71 square meter yard and 90 square meter room on Hahoresh Street was sold for NIS 4.07 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

