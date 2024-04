Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 61 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shderot Yerusalayim in Jaffa was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Hercavei Avraham Street in the Tel Haim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Fridman Shraga Street in Ramat Aviv Hahadash was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Levi Eshkol Street in the Lamed neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.9 million.

Or Yehuda A 200 square meter, six-room house on a 277 square meter lot with a garden, and two parking spaces on Topaz Street in the Neve Savion neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Elad A 130 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Shimon Ben Shetach Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Shimon Ben Shetach Street was sold for NIS 2.94 million.

Pardes Hana-Karkur A 146 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Geva Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Etzion Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 163 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 68 square meter garden on Hamoshav Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Nof Hagalil: A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 27 square meter yard on Dganit Zeev Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 165 square meter yard on Halulav Street in the Sapir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 820,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 59 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Sukkot Street was sold for NIS 685,000. A 73 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Asher Barash Street was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 188 square meter, five-room, 24th floor apartment with parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 1.88 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million.

