Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 57 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Hashoftim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Eli Tabin Street in the Hamishtala neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 144 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Avraham Harkaby Street in the Tel Haim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Zikhron Yaakov Street near Kikar Hamedina was sold for NIS 7.5 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 87 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on David Hareuveni Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2 million. A 88 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Bilu Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Gabim Street in the Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 161 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment on Hasidei Umot Haolam Street was sold for NIS 4.79 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Assaf Simhoni Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 124 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Harav Kuk Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 118 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Ha’atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hatabor Street was sold for NIS 875,000.

Shimshit: A 222 square meter, five-room house with two parking spaces on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 4.37 million. A 208 square meter, six-room house on Maayanot Street was sold for NIS 4.19 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 71 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Rivka and Mordechai Gover Street was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, twelfth floor apartment with parking on Hagefen Street was sold for NIS 2.23 million. A 56 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 975,000.

Kiryat Gat: A 150 square meter, 5.5-room semi-detached house on a 280 square meter lot with a 200 square meter yard with a shared shelter with the adjoining house on Hagvura Street in the Tzahal neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 5, 2026.

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