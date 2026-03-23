Arkia switches flights to Aqaba and Taba

Israeli carrier Arkia Airlines has announced that following the latest restrictions imposed on flights at Ben Gurion airport, due to increased missile fire from Iran, it is preparing to switch most of its operations to Taba airport in Egypt and Aqaba airport in Jordan. Both airports are a short rise away from Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat.

According to the latest restrictions at Ben Gurion airport, outgoing flights are limited to a maximum of 50 passengers, while incoming flights will continue to operate at full capacity. But with only one landing and takeoff allowed per hour, instead of two. These restrictions will significantly reduce passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.

Arkia says that long-haul flights to destinations such as New York, Bangkok and Hanoi will be operated with full capacity from Aqaba airport, similar to the model operated at the beginning of the war. An updated flight schedule will be published. The company will also maintain minimal activity from Ben Gurion Airport, which will mainly include flights to Larnaca and Athens and mainly for humanitarian needs.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz said, "With the latest rerstrictions, regular aviation activity cannot be maintained, and its practical meaning is the closure of Israel's skies. The company cannot be required to choose between passengers who have already purchased tickets."

El Al has not yet decided on a new plan for operating flights, and the company is currently examining all the implications of the new restrictions. El Al has called for using an existing alternative to Ben-Gurion Airport by opening Ramon airport near Eilat to preserve aviation activity and provide a response to passengers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2026.

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