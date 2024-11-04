Average wage in Israel rose in September

In September 2024, the average monthly wage in Israel was NIS 13,535, up from NIS 13,376 in August 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, according to initial estimates. The average monthly wage was slightly higher in September than in July but beneath the record in June of NIS 13,924.

However, the average monthly wage in September was 4.8% higher than in September 2023, the last month before the war. So with annual inflation at 3.5% over the past year, salaries have risen slightly in real terms.

The average monthly wage of NIS 13,376 in August 2024 was 4% higher than in August 2023 but the second consecutive month that wages have fallen this year after June's high of NIS 13,924.

The number of jobs in the Israeli economy in August 2024 was down 3.1% from a record high in July and 1.1% down on August 2023. Initial figures for September 2024 show a slight improvement with the number of jobs in the economy up 0.2% from September 2023

In the tech sector the average monthly wage in August 2024 was NIS 30,190, down 4.2% from July 2024, but up 4% from August 2023. The number of jobs in the tech sector fell 0.6% in August 2024 from July 2024 but was up 0.5% from August 2023. The percentage of employees in the tech sector in the entire economy remains stable at 10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.