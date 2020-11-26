search
Avigal Soreq appointed El Al CEO

El Al plane / Photo: Yoav Yaari
26 Nov, 2020 10:30
Soreq, an accountant and air force pilot and former Delek US SVP, will replace Gonen Usishkin.

Avigal Soreq, 43, has been appointed El Al CEO. Soreq, an accountant and former Israel Air Force pilot, has been working for the Delek Group since 2012 and has been SVP Delek US since 2015. He has also served on the board of directors of Alon USA, which merged with Delek US in 2017, and previously he was business development manager of Sunpower.

Soreq will take up his position on Janury 1 and according to the salar.com1 website his annual remuneration in 2019 was $1.68 million.

Soreq will replace Gonen Usishkin, who agreed with the new board of directors appointed by the new controlling shareholder Eli Rozenberg that he would step down.

Soreq served as a pilot in the Israel Air Force between 1996 and 2004 and was discharged with the rank of major.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

