El Al to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has announced that it will begin operating 14 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai starting December 13. There will be three flights on Sundays and Thursdays and two flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The airline will use its Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

El Al is joining fellow Israeli carriers Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. and Arkia Airlines Ltd., which will also operate daily Tel Aviv - Dubai flights from next month. UAE low-cost carrier flydubai will be the first to fly the route with daily flights due to begin this week on November 26.

Return fares being offered by El Al start at $300 (no baggage in hold), from $600 in premium class and $900 business class.

Etihad Airways has said it will begin Abu Dhabi - Tel Aviv flights from late March 2021 with an emphasis on connecting flights to East Asia. Emirates, the biggest UAE carrier has yet to announce details about Tel Aviv - Dubai flights.

Israel and the UAE have signed a joint visa waiver agreement and as revealed by "Globes" Israelis will be able to fly to Dubai without a visa from December 1, even though the agreement does not officially take effect until later in the month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020