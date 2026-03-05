Bank Hapoalim 2025 profit up 28% to NIS 9.8b

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) has reported a net profit of NIS 9.8 billion in 2025, up 28% from $7.6 billion in 2024, which was impacted by costs of NIS 597 million on the bank’s streamlining plan.

The bank, led by CEO Yadin Antebi, noted that net profit increased in 2025 due to an increase in financing activity and fees. The high interest rate environment in the economy is working in favor of the banks, as are the sharp increases in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), which brings an increase in fees. The bank also recorded pre-tax profit of NIS 300 million due to the start of the liquidation of the subsidiary Hapoalim Switzerland. In addition, there was a decrease in operating expenses in the past year, due to the start of the implementation of the streamlining plan,

Bank Hapoalim ended 2025 with a return on equity of 15.9% compared with 13.8% in 2024, which was also positively affected by the streamlining plan in 2024. The return on equity rate in 2025, excluding one-time events, was 15.3%.

The bank also reported credit portfolio growth of 13.4% compared with an annual growth target of approximately 7%, and a dividend distribution of at least 50% of net profit starting in the second quarter. Hapoalim also showed an improvement in efficiency ratios, which fell to 34.2%, (still higher than Leumi's ratio, which is below 30%). For Hapoalim, this is a dramatic improvement in one year compared with 41% in 2024. Bank Hapoalim's board of directors announced a dividend of NIS 1.24 billion, NIS 991 million of the dividend will be distributed to shareholders in cash and the remainder will be used for a share buyback program.

