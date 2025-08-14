Black Cube: Evolution allowed gambling in banned countries

Israeli private intelligence agency Black Cube has filed with the New Jersey Supreme Court a detailed 118-page affidavit, supported by hours of video and audio recordings, alleging that Swedish gambling company Evolution knowingly allowed access to its online casino games in banned markets. These included countries under US sanctions such as Iran, Syria and Sudan, as well as countries where online gambling is prohibited by law, such as China and Thailand, "Bloomberg" reports.

The evidence, collected between 2021 and 2024, through agents posing as investors or online casino entrepreneurs, include testimony from current and former company executives, among them Evolution's former US commercial director, Jeff Miller, who described the extent of the activity in prohibited markets and the awareness of management, including the CEO, of what was happening. There are other recordings of Black Cube agents playing and withdrawing winnings from Evolution games in Iran and Syria, without hiding their location, from web addresses with local IP addresses.

The current move comes amid a long-running legal dispute that began in 2021, when a Black Cube report submitted to the New Jersey gambling regulator, through a US law firm, was published. The report, which Evolution claimed was "false, defamatory and unfounded", led to its market cap losing $10 billion. The regulator’s investigation was closed in 2024 without action, but the court ordered the disclosure of the identity of the person who commissioned Black Cube's report and revelations, although the identity remains confidential.

Black Cube says Evolution's denials have only strengthened its determination to expand its investigation to find additional evidence to prove beyond doubt the accuracy of the original report. Evolution, for its part, says it has no interest in operating in banned markets and uses industry-leading solutions to prevent such access. Its stocks fell 8.3% in Stockholm trading yesterday, its biggest daily drop since April.

