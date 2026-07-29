Branded drugs boost Teva revenue

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today reported its second quarter 2026 financial results. The Israeli drugmaker reported revenue of $4.1 billion, above analysts' predictions of $4 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 was lower than analysts' expectations, due to expenses related to the Emalex Biosciences acquisition.

The company slightly raised its annual revenue guidance to $16.5-16.85 billion, compared with $16.4-16.8 billion previously. There is no change in adjusted EBITDA forecasts, which will reach $4.23-4.53 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.91-2.1.

The revenue forecast increase is due to higher predicted sales of its three main branded drugs. Sales this year of Austedo a treatment for movement disorders are predicted to reach $2.45-2.6 billion, Ajovy for migraine sales will reach $850-870 million and sales of Uzedy for schizophrenia should reach $270-290 million.

In recent months, there have been a number of interesting developments at Teva. Among other things, the company completed the acquisition of Emalex, which develops a drug for Tourette syndrome, the first acquisition it has made in the last decade. Teva also received an upgrade on its debt for the first time in a decade and earlier this month it published positive results from a clinical trial on a treatment for the skin disease vitiligo. Less positive news is that after Teva failed to sell its active ingredients division TAPI, and so it announced that it would gradually lay off 250 employees in Israel.

Teva shares have been trading in a negative territory recently, down 12.9% from their peak last May. Teva is currently traded at a market of $36.9 billion in New York and Tel Aviv. The share is up 5.7% in premarket trading.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2026.

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