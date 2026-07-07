Teva reports positive skin treatment drug results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has reported positive results for TEV-’408, an investigational anti-interleukin-15 monoclonal antibody, in an ongoing Phase 1b, open-label study in adults with active or stable non-segmental vitiligo (NSV). The Israeli company will advance the antibody into a Phase 2b trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

TEV-408 is designed to be administered through subcutaneous injection once every 12 weeks. Teva reported in the study that patients showed improvements in skin pigmentation with active or stable NSV. TEV-’408 was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed to date. Nearly 75% of patients reported improvement in facial vitiligo, with half reporting "much’ or "very much" improved, while 55% of patients reported improvement in total body vitiligo.

Teva CEO Richard Francis said, "TEV-’408 exemplifies the type of innovative, Teva-discovered program we are prioritizing as we continue to advance and strengthen our immunology pipeline. Grounded in compelling biology and focused on meaningful unmet need, TEV-’408 reflects our progress in our Pivot to Growth strategy and our commitment to pursuing differentiated innovation for patients."

Teva EVP global R&D and chief Medical officer Eric Hughes added, "Vitiligo can affect far more than the skin. It can shape how people see themselves, how they show up in the world, and the confidence they carry every day. These encouraging data strengthen our confidence in the IL-15 pathway and reflect the depth of Teva’s scientific expertise. We are excited by the potential of this program to offer a meaningful new option for people living with vitiligo."

Earlier this year Teva announced an agreement with Royalty Pharma to accelerate development of the Vitilago treatment. The agreement includes payment by Royalty to Teva of up to $500 million for funding the costs of development, based on the results of the Phase 2b study and an option to pay a further $425 million to fund a Phase 3 trial. If the trials are successfully completed and the product is launched, Teva will pay Royalty royalties on the international sales of the drug.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2026.

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