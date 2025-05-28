British Airways rep: Israel flights cancelled for political reasons

British Airways has canceled all flights to Israel until the end of July and during discussions today by the Knesset Economics Committee a lawyer representing the UK carrier has admitted that there were political considerations behind the decision.

Despite her admission that did not prevent Adv. Shirly Kazir, a partner and head of the Aviation, Maritime & Tourism Department at the FBC law firm, who represents British Airways and other foreign airlines, from asking the Knesset Economics Committee for far reaching economic benefits so that the airline could resume Israel flights.

Adv. Kazir recalled that after a missile fired by the Houthi rebels from Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport on May 4, Minister of Transport Miri Regev declared a special situation allowing airlines to reduce their obligations to compensate passengers only until May 12. She demanded benefits similar to those given to airlines flying to the US, and which were not given to European airlines.

"But you still haven't returned, so what do you want?" Economics Committee chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) bluntly demanded. He added, "Maybe the Prime Minister on the left who was elected there doesn't want to fly to Israel."

Adv. Kazir replied, "There are certainly many political considerations here. No one denies that, but I represent many companies."

Bitan addressed Adv. Kazir's demand provide European airlines with the same conditions as airlines flying to the US, "At the time the main problem was not flights to Europe, but flights to the US, which are more expensive, and that's why the government came up with is plan. I don't think the government should always fund international companies."

