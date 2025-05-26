Air France to resume Tel Aviv - Paris flights

After repeated postponements of its resumption of flights to and from Israel, Air France will restart service tomorrow on the Tel Aviv - Paris route. This will be the first flight by the French national carrier since a missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport on May 4. Air France will operate seven weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Paris.

Air France will offer Israeli travelers connecting flights via Paris to more than 300 destinations worldwide - one of the largest such networks available to Israelis, which will help travelers reach other cities in Europe and North America.

Air France joins other foreign airlines including Delta, Air Europe, Wizz Air, Aegean, and Azerbaijan Airlines which have already resumed flights to Israel.

On the others hand Lufthansa Group announced today that it is extending its cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv until June 15 (inclusive). At the end of last week British Airways cancelled all flights to Israel until July 31. Ryanair has cancelled all flights until June 11 and easyJet will not resume Israel flights until July 1. United Airlines has canceled flights until June 12 and Air Canada has canceled all flights to Israel until September 8.

