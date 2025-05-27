Check Point acquires Israeli startup Veriti Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has announced the acquisition of Israeli startup Veriti Cybersecurity. This will be the first acquisition by Check Point since Nadav Zafrir became CEO in December 2024. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but market sources believe it was form more than $100 million in a cash and stock transaction.

Veriti was founded in 2021 by CEO Adi Ikan and CPO Oren Koren, graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit and former employees of Check Point. Since Veriti was founded it has raised $28.5 million from venture capital funds including Insight Partners and NFX.

The Israeli startup has developed a platform that proactively monitors and identifies gaps and misconfigurations in organizations' data security, and automatically repairs them, even when the organization is simultaneously running cybersecurity solutions from dozens of different vendors. Veriti's platform currently integrates with more than 70 security tools and systems on the market.

Zafrir said, "The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realizing our hybrid mesh security vision. It strengthens the Infinity Platform’s open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack. With Veriti, we’re advancing preemptive, prevention-first security - an imperative in today’s AI-driven threat landscape."

Ikan added, "Security teams today suffer from a lack of action: exposures aren’t just detected, they’re compounding, hiding in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines. We founded Veriti to help organizations not just see risk, but remediate it safely, at scale, and most importantly - without disruption. By joining Check Point, we’re accelerating that mission. Together, we’ll help organizations reduce their exposure faster through the security tools they already trust."

