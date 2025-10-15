Gil Shwed sells Check Point shares for over $200m

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) executive chairman Gil Shwed held a 24.6% stake in the Israeli cybersecurity company at the end of the third quarter - making him the biggest shareholder in the company. But his stake fell slightly from the end of the second quarter, when he held 25.2% of the shares. This continued the downward trend from the previous quarter according to the report filed by the company to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This means that during the third quarter, Shwed sold just over a million Check Point shares. At the average price at which the stock was traded during this period, it can be estimated that this was a sale of about $205 million; if the sale was made at the stock's peak price in the quarter, the sale would have been about $235 million. At the end of the third quarter, Shwed held about 26.8 million Check Point shares, whose current value on Nasdaq is $5.2 billion. Check Point is traded at a market cap of $20.8 billion.

Shwed served as Check Point CEO until last December, when he was succeeded by Nadav Zafrir, with Shwed becoming executive chairman. In the past few years, Shwed has received almost only equity compensation from Check Point, so the volume of shares he holds has steadily increased (Shwed has waived his salary, except for the minimum wage he is entitled to by law). In 2024, his salary cost was $14.4 million, a decrease from previous years in which he received amounts of $17.9-26.1 million in equity compensation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2025.

