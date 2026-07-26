Check Point share price down 30% in 2026

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) saw its share price rise 3.6% on Friday. But the stock was still down an overall 4.8% last week and has plunged 29.6% since the start of 2026. Check Point is traded on Wall Street at a market cap of $13.3 billion.

The company, led by CEO Nadav Zafrir, will publish its second quarter financial results on Thursday and the analysts’ consensus is revenue of $675 million, reflecting modest growth of 1.5% from the corresponding quarter of 2025 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.45, up from $2.37 in the corresponding quarter.

Last week Cantor Fitzgerald cybersecurity analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver identified challenges facing Check Point and wrote that it is having difficulty recruiting new customers despite aggressive attempts. In his assessment, the company has a lack of performance among corporate customers, along with stability in the growth of small and medium-sized customers.

Jefferies also published a review ahead of Check Point’s financial results. Software research analyst Joseph Gallo mentioned the challenges and changes in the marketing and sales organization that affected the results of the previous quarter and the weakness of the stock. According to him, the company then received a "yellow card," and to avoid a "red card" will have to present orders in accordance with the consensus, which he believes is achievable due to the improvement he identifies from the previous quarter and price increases. Gallo believes that to lead to a significant positive reaction in the stock, the reports need to show low single-digit growth in orders and establish confidence in the ability to accelerate growth in the third quarter. In his estimation, Check Point's pricing is defensive (9 times expected free cash flow) and he maintains his "buy" recommendation with a price target of $160, a 22.5% premium on the current price on Nasdaq.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.