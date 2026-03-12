Cisco leases offices in Caesarea campus

Cisco will lease 6,500 square meters of office space at the Railway Campus in Caesarea, under a ten-year contract, "Globes" has learned. The rents on the campus range from around NIS 55 per square meter at the envelope level, to around NIS 95 per square meter for offices with finishing. Therefore, the deal reflects total rent of around NIS 50 million.

Cisco currently employs 900 employees in Israel, in Midtown Tel Aviv, in Netanya and in Caesarea, where it is currently expanding its offices.

The Railway Campus was established by the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation’s Caesarea Development Corporation, with a total investment of around NIS 400 million. The campus, located near the railway station, includes three Class A buildings, each with six floors, encompassing about 45,000 square meters of mixed use: offices, laboratories and clean rooms, commercial space, as well as an auditorium with 250 seats.

The campus is enjoying brisk demand and Cisco joins other leading companies that have already leased space there, including ForSight Robotics, Moonshot, and Endostream.

The Caesarea Development Corporation confirmed that it has signed a deal with a large software company but refused to name Cisco as the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.