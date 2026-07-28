Cyera acquires Oasis Security for $1b

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera has announced the signing a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Israeli cybersecurity company Oasis Security, which develops solutions for managing and securing non-human identities and AI agents, for $1 billion. "Globes" first reported earlier this month that the two Israeli companies were in advanced talks.

The companies say that on completion of the deal, subject to the signing of a binding agreement and the completion of the required conditions, Oasis will become an independent unit within Cyera and will continue to operate in the field of securing non-human identities. Cyera said the move will expand its cybersecurity platform by combining its data security capabilities with identity management, access permissions and AI agents. The company says that the aim is to allow organizations to obtain a complete picture of the relationship between sensitive data and entities, human or non-human, seeking to access it.

At this stage, it was not disclosed how much of the amount will be paid in cash and how much in shares.

Oasis Security was founded in 2022 by CEO Danny Brickman and CPO Amit Zimerman. The two previously served in IDF intelligence unit 81. The company focuses on securing non-human identities, an area that is gaining momentum due to the expansion of the use of AI. According to Oasis, use of AI in Fortune 500 organizations has increased by 480% over the past six months.

For Cyera, this is another strategic move as part of the expansion of its activities. The company last month completed a $600 million fundraising at a valuation of $12 billion, and continues to expand its security platform through acquisitions. The company estimates that combining the capabilities of the two companies will allow organizations to manage data security, identities and AI agents using a single system.

Cyera cofounder and CEO Yotam Segev said, "The AI era is changing the way organizations protect their information. Every security decision begins with an understanding of two things - what information needs to be protected and who or what wants to access it. The connection with Oasis allows us to unite these two worlds in one platform."

Brickman added, "From day one, we recognized that non-human identities would become one of the key security challenges of the AI era. The connection with Cyera will allow us to accelerate the development of the platform and expand the scope of operations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.