Cyera raises $600m at $12b valuation

Israeli AI and data security company Cyera today announced the completion of $600 million financing round at a company valuation of $12 billion. The round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Cyberstarts and Temasek, in addition to all existing investors including Accel, AT&T Ventures, Blackstone, Coatue, and Spark Capital.

In January when Cyera raised $400 million, the company valuation was $9 billion. The company has doubled its valuation over the past year and quadrupled it over the past two years. This latest financing brings to $2.3 billion the total amount raised by Cyera.

Cyera was founded by CEO Yotam Segev and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan,

Segev said, "Our customers are some of the most sophisticated companies in the world. The one thing they all share is the urgency to lead AI transformation at a scale and speed the world has never seen. Trust is what makes that possible - knowing what your AI can see and do. That's the infrastructure layer the industry has been missing, and it's what we've been building alongside our customers since day one. Cyera is that trust layer, and this funding is fuel to build it faster for every company trying to win in today’s agentic era."

Cyera was the first to converge Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and identity into a single platform. This year, the company introduced AI Guardian, expanding its offering into a comprehensive security platform designed for the new era of AI-driven businesses. This gives organizations a single source of truth for their data, along with continuous risk detection and automated safeguards that keep sensitive, proprietary information protected wherever it resides.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2026.

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