Cyera in advanced talks to buy Oasis Security for $1b

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera is in advanced talks to acquire Israeli cybersecurity company Oasis Security in a deal that could be worth as much as $1 billion, "Globes" has learned. According to sources familiar with the situation, most of the deal will be in Cyera shares with 30% in cash.

Oasis Security, which was founded in 2022, develops solutions for securing non-human identities, including service accounts, access keys, tokens, API connections, and AI agents. The company has raised $195 million to date including $120 million in March, at an estimated company valuation of $700 million.

Founded in 2021, Cyera specializes in cloud information security and has developed a platform for identifying, mapping, and protecting sensitive information in enterprise environments. Last month the company raised $600 million at a company valuation of $12 billion.

The companies have yet to make a formal announcement about the signing of a deal.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2026.

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