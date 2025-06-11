Cyera raises $540m at $6b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera announced today the completion of a $540 million Series E financing round at a company valuation of $6 billion - double its valuation in its most recent financing round in November 2024. Several weeks ago "Bloomberg" reported that Cyera was expected to raise $500 million and it now appears that the sum is even higher. This latest financing round brings the total amount raised by Cyera, since it was founded in 2021, to $1.3 billion.

The round was led by Georgian, Greenoaks, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, alongside existing investors Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Redpoint, Sapphire, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital.

Cyera has developed an AI-based data security platform to enable organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data, wherever it is stored or flows: in cloud infrastructures, SaaS applications, generative AI systems, and on-premises servers. The platform stresses continuous scanning of data sources, automatic identification of sensitive data, risk assessment around its use, and rapid response to incidents, all on an enterprise scale. According to recent market estimates, the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) currently stands at about $100 million.

Since the start of 2023, Cyera has seen shown sharp growth in activity with the number of its Fortune 500 clients increasing by 353%, and it has expanded its operations to more than 10 countries. The company also acquired Trail Security last year and launched Omni DLP - an AI-based data leak prevention solution that identifies sensitive data before it leaves an enterprises systems. According to the company's announcement, it has tripled its workforce in less than a year, and currently employs about 800 people.

Cyera also recently appointed cloud and cyber industry veterans to a number of senior positions, including Frank Slotman, former CEO of cloud storage company Snowflake - who joined Ciara's board of directors.

The company was founded in 2021 by CEO Yotam Segev, and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, both graduates of the IDF's Talpiot program and with a technology background in the 8200 intelligence unit. Cyera is headquartered in New York with its development center in Tel Aviv. The company's clients include giant companies in the fields of telecom, financial services, and technology, including AT&T. In general, Cyera operates in the corporate data security market, worth an estimated $24 billion annually.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2025.

