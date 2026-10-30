Cyera in talks to raise funds at $20b valuation - report

Israeli AI and data security company Cyera is on track to raise capital at a $20 billion valuation, "The Information" reports. These talks are taking place just four months after the company, considered one of Israel’s most promising "unicorns," raised $600 million at a $12 billion valuation in June, a round that was subsequently expanded by $400 million.

Based in Tel Aviv’s Landmark tower, Cyera is the second-largest private Israeli company by valuation, trailing only VAST Data, which is valued at $30 billion. Following them are DriveNets, with a valuation of $8.5 billion, and Gong, valued at $7.2 billion.

Cyera was founded by Yotam Segev and Tamar Bar-Ilan, both veterans of the IDF’s Unit 8200, to protect enterprise data across all servers and assets. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities to protect data against AI-driven cyberattacks.

Following a funding round over the summer, Cyera acquired Israeli company Oasis Security for about $1 billion in cash and stock. The move aims to bolster Cyera’s capabilities in identifying non-human identities and AI agents, a critical need given the growing adoption of AI agents within organizations and the rising frequency of attacks that leverage complex language models. In October alone, several AI-driven attacks targeted a security vulnerability in PHP code - a vulnerability that was itself discovered using advanced models from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2026.

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