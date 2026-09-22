Goldman Sachs invests $400m in Cyera

Israeli AI and data security company Cyera today announced it has raised $400 million from the growth arm of Goldman Sachs. The investment is an extension of Cyera’s $600 million Series C financing round at a valuation of $12 billion, which was announced in June.

With this new investment, the total value of the financing round, including the extension, reaches $1 billion. According to reports, Cyera has raised $1.94 billion since June 2023, over a period of just 15 months. These funds join a series of major investments in the cybersecurity sector, driven by investor expectations that the risks associated with the advancement of AI will boost demand for security products. The company is now valued at over $12 billion.

According to Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera, the decision to raise capital was driven primarily by the opportunity to bring Goldman Sachs on board as a strategic investor, rather than by an immediate need for cash. Negotiations took place concurrently with the June financing round, but internal processes delayed the investment's completion until now.

First customer paying over $10 million annually

Segev told *The Wall Street Journal* that investor interest reflects rising demand from enterprise customers. He noted that Cyera recently signed its first deal with a customer paying more than $10 million a year. However, Segev tempered the growth outlook, clarifying that a significant portion of the potential market is still far from widespread adoption of these solutions. He explained that current buyers are primarily early adopters of new technologies, while other companies may need several more years before committing to similar investments.

According to Crunchbase data, cybersecurity startups worldwide raised $10.6 billion in the first half of 2026. During this period, more than 20 companies completed funding rounds of at least $100 million.

The additional capital will also enable Cyera to pursue acquisitions. Earlier this month, the company completed the acquisition of Oasis Security for $1 billion in cash and stock. Oasis specializes in managing non-human digital identities such as those used by AI agents and automated software tools to access enterprise systems. Segev said that most product development would take place in-house at Cyera, though the company continues to explore acquisitions to expand its cybersecurity capabilities.

The capital raised also allows the company flexibility on the timing of any future IPO. Segev noted that Cyera is aiming for an IPO and working toward readiness but feels no urgency to execute the move. In the meantime, the financing rounds allow it to continue expanding as a private company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2026.

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