Czech defense minister confirms Rafael Spyder procurement

Czech Republic Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna has told the defense committee in the Czech parliament that the Ministry of Defense that arrangements have been made for the procurement of four Spyder All-in-One" systems manufactured by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, as first reported by "Globes" in September, Czech news outlet CTK reports.

During a ceremony held in September in the Czech Republic as part of the NATO Days event in Ostrava, one of Europe’s largest security and defense exhibitions, representatives from the Czech Republic and Rafael marked a significant milestone in the defense partnership between the two nations by unveiling the Spyder air defense system. The event, which drew some 200,000 attendees, coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO Days and Czech Air Force Day.

By selecting the Spyder system in 2021, through a government-to-government (GTG) agreement led Israel’s Ministry of Defense, the Czech Republic became the first NATO member state to acquire a complete, end-to-end air defense system from Israel. Since then, the partnership has advanced to the stage of delivered operational capability; the first two of the four acquired Spyder batteries are already in the Czech Republic, and the production of all the batteries has been completed.

A major expansion

The latest deal represents a significant expansion of cooperation between the countries. In 2021, Israel and the Czech Republic signed a government-to-government $620 million deal for the sale of four Spyder batteries and MMR radars manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The first two batteries are already in the Czech Republic, and production of all four has been completed.

The Czech Republic’s requirements have evolved in recent years and it now seeks to transition from systems designed, among other purposes, for point defense, toward a broader national air defense architecture. As part of this expansion, Rafael is expected to lead the development of a national command-and-control system, which will integrate the country’s full range of air defense capabilities. This deal is expected to generate billions of shekels in additional revenue for Rafael.

The Spyder system counters a variety of aerial threats including UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and short-range ballistic missiles, by utilizing interceptors from the Python and Derby families, both manufactured by Rafael. Another advantage for export is that this is an Israeli system with no US involvement, so its sale to foreign nations does not require US approval, unlike systems such as David’s Sling or Arrow 3.

The Spyder "All-in-One" version is a configuration that offers a complete air defense system, with an integrated radar, electro-optical payload, advanced command-and-control system, and Python and Derby interceptors, all mounted on a single vehicle. While this configuration provides an optimal air defense solution for point defense and for protecting maneuvering forces, the Czech Republic’s requirements have evolved in recent years, hence their interest in a strategic deal encompassing a more extensive array of systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2026.

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