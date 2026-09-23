Spyder more popular for export than Iron Dome

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has confirmed "Globes" report that it is in advanced talks with the Czech Republic for a follow-on deal for the sale of Spyder air defense systems and command and control (C2) systems, valued at billions of shekels.

This imminent contract for the Israeli defense company follows a massive deal with Romania, signed three months ago for about €2 billion. The air defense system has already been sold to nations on nearly every continent, and interest in it continues to grow. It has proven to be a more popular export item for Israel than the Iron Dome air defense system.

What is the Spyder system?

Spyder is an advanced air defense system currently in operational use by various militaries worldwide. The system provides coverage across different ranges against a diverse array of aerial threats, including UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and short-range ballistic missiles. Interception is achieved using two families of Rafael-manufactured interceptor missiles: Python and Derby.

What versions of Spyder are available?

One of the system's well-known and unique configurations is the "All-in-One" version. This offers a complete air defense system mounted on a single vehicle, featuring integrated radar, a dedicated electro-optical payload, an advanced command-and-control system, and Python and Derby interceptors. It provides an optimal solution for point defense or the protection of maneuvering forces, whether as part of a larger Spyder battery or deployed independently with a minimal operating crew. During a trial conducted in Israel last January, the system was tested against different scenarios simulating current and future threats. Iin one instance, it successfully intercepted a UAV, operating in a challenging operational profile, with a precise, direct hit.

To whom has the system already been sold?

Spyder has been sold to several countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The initial 2021 deal with the Czech Republic, comprising four Spyder batteries was worth about NIS 2 billion ($620 million) and incorporating Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) MMR radar. This marked the first sale of a complete Israeli air defense system to a NATO member state. Since then, an additional Spyder deal was concluded with Romania, alongside other massive deals such as the sale of the Arrow 3 system to Germany.

A few weeks ago, Greece signed a historic deal worth €3.1 billion ($3.6 billion) to procure Rafael’s David’s Sling and Spyder systems, as well as IAI’s Barak MX. This was the first deal of its kind for a multi-layered defense array based on Israeli systems.

A prominent customer in Asia is the Philippines. Although relations with Israeli defense industries have cooled somewhat in recent years, the Philippine military continues to proudly showcase its Spyder systems in military parades. According to the "Army Recognition" website and other reports, the Philippines procured three SPYDER batteries in a deal worth about $141 million.

Spyder has also become a major diplomatic and strategic asset for Israel in the Middle East and North Africa. In the summer of 2022, even before Iron Dome batteries were sent there, the UAE procured the system for about $460 million.

According to foreign reports, Morocco also opted to buy the Spyder system in March 2023. About four months ago, satellite imagery and Moroccan reports emerged indicating that the system had been operationally deployed at an air defense base 60 kilometers from the capital, Rabat.

What makes Spyder a "sales sensation"?

The Spyder system boasts several advantages that make it one of Rafael’s most sought-after export products worldwide. One advantage exists "on paper" is that Spyder is not part of the IDF’s multi-layered air defense array (which includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow). Its lack of extensive operational use within Israel simplifies the approval process by DECA (the Defense Export Control Agency), as security sensitivities are significantly lower.

Another key factor is that Spyder is 100% Israeli-made. Unlike the Arrow 3 or David’s Sling systems, where the US are partners in funding and production, and US approval is needed for any sale (as seen in the deals with Germany and Finland) - Spyder deals are conducted independently of the US.

The system also benefits from Rafael’s professional reputation and global confidence in Israel’s defense industries. While global defense giants often quote long delivery times or struggle to meet commitments, Israeli firms prioritize punctuality, even amid the challenges facing the Defense Ministry.

What share of total defense sales does air defense represent?

The operational capabilities demonstrated by the IDF, combined with the stellar reputation of Israel’s defense industries, have made air defense the primary focus of Israeli exports in recent years. In 2024, driven largely by the $3.5 billion Arrow 3 deal with Germany concluded in 2023, the air defense sector’s share of total defense sales surged to 48%, a major increase from 36% in 2023. Although this share fell to about 29% last year, the sector remains the leading source of demand for Israeli defense products.

Other prominent sectors in Israeli defense exports include surveillance and optronic systems (22%) and radar and electronic warfare (11%), alongside manned aircraft and avionics.

Could there be further sales of the system?

Data from SIBAT, International Defense Cooperation directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense, indicate that while the Arrow 3 deal with Germany drove Europe’s share of total sales to 54% in 2024, that figure subsequently moderated to 36% of the all-time high total of $19.2 billion (over NIS 53 billion). Concurrently, the market share in Asia-Pacific stabilized, following a rise from roughly 23% to 32%.

The data show that theaters of war and mounting global tensions are pushing many customers toward Israel. European nations and NATO are engaged in an air defense arms race, driven by the growing Russian threat extending beyond Ukraine, as well as by an ambitious goal to raise the alliance's defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

In East Asia, China is a key factor shaping the landscape. Concerns persist in the West and across the Asia-Pacific region on a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the coming year. Beijing possesses formidable offensive capabilities that demand versatile countermeasures. Nations require air defense systems suited to diverse operational environments, ranging from mainland territories and islands to mountainous, rugged, and arid terrain. The availability of Israeli systems has made the country’s defense companies a magnet for international interest. Ultimately, a system like Spyder, which, despite offering a wide range of benefits, is not considered one of the market's most expensive options, has positioned itself at the center of global demand.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.