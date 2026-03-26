Delta cancels Israel flights to September as restrictions continue

US carrier Delta Airways has suspended all flights from New York and Atlanta through until September. Last week United Airlines announced that it would not resume Israel flights until mid-June while American Airlines is more optimistic and hopes to resume Israel operations on April 23.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport had another emergency session to discuss the continuation of its policies towards flights at Ben Gurion airport and decided to extend the restrictions currently in effect. This means only one full flight will be allowed to land every hour at Ben Gurion airport with the aircraft taking off on the outbound journey with only 50 passengers. This is a severe reduction from last week when two flights were allowed to land every hour and outbound flights could carry 130 passengers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2026.

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