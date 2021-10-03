Delta to launch Tel Aviv - Boston flights

US carrier Delta Airlines is to launch Boston - Tel Aviv flights on May 26, 2022, 'One Mile at a Time' and other US travel websites report. The inaugural flight will leave Boston at 4.20 pm and arrive in Israel the following morning at 9.35 am. The first Tel Aviv - Boston flight will leave Ben Gurion Airport at 11.50 am on May 26 and arrive in Boston at 4.45 pm.

Delta will operate three weekly flights on the route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using 281-seat Airbus A330-900 aircraft. The new route will compensate for the fact that El Al, which launched Tel Aviv - Boston flights in 2015, stopped operating the route at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Delta Airlines already operates three weekly flights on the Tel Aviv - New York route.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2021

