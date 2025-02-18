Greenfield Partners closes $400m third fund

Greenfield Partners today announced that it has closed $400 million in capital commitments for its third fund. Greenfield began as the investment arm in Israel of US fund TPG before becoming independent in 2020 and developing into one of the leading growth funds in the industry. The funds were raised from institutional investors in Israel, the US, Europe and Asia and brings the total funds under management to more than $1 billion.

The fund also announced that it is expanding its global operations by opening offices in New York. Greenfield partners focuses on early stage growth investments and its portfolio includes companies like VAST Data, which was given a valuation of $9.1 billion and other unicorns including Big Panda, Capitolis, Silverfort, Coralogix and Torq.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.