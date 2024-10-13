Despite EU green light European airlines stay away from Israel

Despite the decision by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift its recommendation not to fly to Israel, European airlines are still reluctant to fly to Israel. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has canceled all flights until at least October 23 and Polish carrier LOT has postponed all flights until November 1.

EASA's initial recommendation not to fly to Israel until the end of October came after the assassination of Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah on September 27. Israeli government ministers were successful in persuading EASA to cancel the recommendation but airlines have been unimpressed.

Even Greek airline Bluebird Airways, which is owned partly by Israelis and has said it is set to resume flights, has in practice found it difficult to do so because of difficulties raised by the Greek aviation authorities. Air Europe, which had canceled flights to the end of the month has shortened the cancelation until October 21.

"The insurers don't agree"

During a debate on the matter by the Knesset Economics Committee last week, a representative of the Civil Aviation Authority insisted that the main problem was that aircrews did not want to sleep over in Israel.

But many other participants including Adv. Shirly Kazir from the FBC law firm felt that the basic problem was the reluctance of insurers to cover flights to Israel. She said, "Before the Iranian attack in April, foreign companies pledged that if the state would help with insurance backing, as it does for the Israelis, there would be a quick return of them to Israel. We contacted the ministries of finance, economy and tourism and did not receive a response."

Knesset Economic Committee chairman MK David Biton (Likud) said, "There is a very simple solution. We also need to participate as we do with El Al, Israir, and Arkia. But six months after the first Iranian attack it is unclear whether the foreign airlines would return even if the Israeli government insured them.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz said, "Insurers do not agree, or impose premiums that are too high, for the planes to touch Israeli soil. The State of Israel provides a cover service only for Israeli planes and not for leased planes. In fact, it gives a premium for protection insurance during wartime, and if there was no such thing, no plane would take off from here."

In the coming days there are no scheduled flights by the major European carriers including Lufthansa Group, British Airways and Air France.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2024.

