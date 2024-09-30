European airlines offering affordable fares still flying to Israel

With the EU recommending that airlines halt flights to Israel, North American airlines having canceled flights weeks ago, and Israeli airlines fully booked for the holidays, there are still options for entering and leaving the country. One exception is Arkia, which is still offering one-way tickets from Athens to Tel Aviv for over $800.

The best option in terms of affordable tickets are flights to Tel Aviv from the Romanian capital Bucharest. One-way tickets, according to the airlines' websites, between Tel Aviv and Bucharest are still available for $565 on Tarom, $300 on HiSky and just $132 on Bees Airlines, a low-cost carrier that began operating flights to Israel in August.

More expensive options include one-way tickets to Abu Dhabi for $962 with Etihad Airways, $1,212 to Dubai with flyDubai, and $2,004 to Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Airlines. Also still flying to Israel, as well as El Al, Israir and Arkia, are Air Seychelles, Smartwings, Azimuth, Uzbekistan Airlines, Red Wings, Hainan Airlines, AirZena, and Georgia Airlines.

However, these fares are likely to rise quickly as more and more tickets are sold.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2024.

