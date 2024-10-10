EU cancels recommendation not to fly to Israel

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has canceled its recommendation not to fly to Israel. This is a major step in the resumption of flights to Ben Gurion airport by many European airlines in the coming days.

Bluebird Airways has already announced that it will resume flights to Israel and many other carriers such as Wizz Air and Aegean are likely to renew operations to Israel in the coming few days.

Although EASA was officially only able to issue a recommendation, in practice most European airlines followed the recommendation without using any discretion. EASA issued the recommendation not to fly to Israel following the assassination of Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah. Organizations in Israel worked to persuade EASA to lift the recommendation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.