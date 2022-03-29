Disney+ unveils Israel subscription rates for June launch

Disney announced this morning that the Disney Plus streaming service will launch in 42 countries worldwide including Israel on June 16. A monthly subscription for the streaming service will be NIS 39.90, while an annual subscription will cost NIS 399.

The announcement by Disney is independent of its agreement with Yes, which will be the only company in Israel that can market Disney as part of its services.

Disney will compete in Israel with other streaming services such as Netflix and it remains to be seen whether it helps persuade viewers to disconnect entirely from Israel's traditional TV service providers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.