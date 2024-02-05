El Al axes Dublin, Marrakesh flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) will not resume Tel Aviv - Dublin and Tel Aviv - Marrakesh flights for the summer season, the company says, due to changes in customer demand since the Gaza war, "Reuters" reports.

El Al only launched Tel Aviv - Dublin flights in March 2023 but the route to the Irish capital was suspended a few weeks after the outbreak of the war following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, El Al said. Ireland has been one of the most hostile countries to Israel in the wake of the war and this has likely dampened demand from Israelis traveling abroad.

The Marrakesh flights were also halted in October following Israeli advisories against travel to Morocco and will not be renewed for the summer season.

Last month, El Al announced it was halting flights between Tel Aviv and Johannesburg in March due to low demand, which might have been affected by South Africa's anti-Israel stance and its accusations against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2024.

