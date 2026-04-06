Elbit Systems wins $750m Greek PULS deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $750 million (€650 million) to supply Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket systems to Greece’s Hellenic Armed Forces.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will act as head contractor, supplying PULS launchers and a comprehensive munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions. The contract will be performed over four years and will include an additional ten-year period of follow-on support.

In accordance with the policy of the Greek government, Elbit Systems will collaborate with local Greek industries for the production of the system, including technology transfer and sharing of know how. The deal is part of an agreement between Israel’s Ministry of Defense and Greece’s Ministry of National Defense. Security relations between Israel and Greece have strengthened significantly in recent years, including the export of air defense systems and more.

The Israeli defense company said that a signing ceremony for the deal was held today in the presence of senior Israeli and Greek defense officials and top Elbit executives.

Unlike other deals recently signed in Europe or currently in advanced negotiations as part of a European partnership with German company KNDS (EuroPuls), this is a deal that will be carried out 100% by Elbit Systems itself. The Greek parliament approved the deal last December, and according to reports, it involves 36 multiple launch rocket systems, as well as the rockets for various ranges that will be used. The systems will reportedly be stationed on Greece's northeastern border with Turkey, and on islands in the Aegean Sea.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026. .