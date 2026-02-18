Elbit teams with Thyssenkrup on submarine parts

German naval defense giant Thyssenkrup Marine Systems (TKMS) and Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) have inaugurated a production line in Israel for submarine components. As part of the collaboration, Elbit will build a new production facility for underwater GRP (glass-reinforced polyester) components for submarines.

Yesterday the companies inaugurated a new production facility in northern Israel, designed to produce underwater GRP components for submarines. The facility is another step in deepening the relationship between the two companies and is part of TKMS’s collaborative efforts as part of reciprocal procurement in Israel.

The establishment of the facility is a significant milestone in the development and expansion of Israel’s defense production base. The plant, located in a national priority area, is expected to initially employ dozens of workers, with the entire move being carried out within the framework of an industrial agreement between the companies, under which new production facilities will be established and advanced technologies based on TKMS’s know-how and experience will be developed.

The agreement allows Elbit's subsidiary, Elbit Cyclone, which specializes in the design, development and production of aerostructures for the civil and military markets, to expand its product portfolio, market them in new international markets and establish local expertise in the production of advanced underwater components - a field not previously produced in Israel.

Additional contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Today Elbit Systems announced that it had won contracts worth $277 million from an international customer for the supply of 30-millimeter turrets and armaments. The contracts will be delivered over three years.

The UT30 MK2 is a manned or unmanned, modular and open-architecture turret that enhances the firepower of armored personnel carriers (APCs), without compromising the safety of combatants. Its modular design and open architecture allow for easy conversion between manned and unmanned configurations as well as the integration of a variety of missiles and observation systems.

With an extremely low profile, the UT30 MK2 integrates a variety of weapons systems, including a 30 millimeter main gun, a 7.62 millimeter parallel machine gun and anti-tank missiles.

Yesterday, the company also announced that it had won several contracts totaling $435 million from an international customer. Under the contracts, the company will supply a variety of advanced systems, including land systems, as well as carry out a development project for an innovative defense solution. The contracts will be delivered over six years.

