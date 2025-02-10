Elbit awarded $100m European digital firing deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded contracts worth about $100 million by a European country to provide a Joint National Digital Fire Command Center (JNDFC) and to integrate the customer’s strategic and tactical firing platforms to the JNDFC. Under the new contracts, Elbit will deliver its multi-domain digital fires warfare capabilities at a joint level for the center, seamlessly integrating its Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Digital Fires Suite, including Torch-X Fires, E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) radios, and the GRX-8000 High-Capacity Line-of-Sight resilient Microwave Communication system. Elbit will also digitize an artillery battalion and fully integrate it into the command center.

The JNDFC will enable the customer to effectively command its firepower in real-time, including artillery platforms such as howitzers, rockets, mortars, precision and loitering munitions, as well as UAVs, drones, and various types of sensors such as radars and forward observers. The advanced system will extract rapid and enhanced performance from its firing units by digitizing the fire processes, integrating real-time intelligence and C4I, and significantly improving the Sensor-to-Shooter cycle.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "Modern warfare is constantly evolving, driving an increasing demand for Elbit’s unique experience and offerings in Multi-Domain Digital Warfare solutions. These solutions provide unparalleled effectiveness, enhanced operational efficiency, and maximized performance of fire platforms through a fully digitized process. The Customer’s decision to once again select Elbit Systems validates the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.