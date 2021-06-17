Elbit reports US, Swedish defense deals worth $52m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) about two new agreements it has signed worth $52 million.

In the first deal, German unit Elbit Systems Deutschland has been awarded a $23 million follow-on contract by the Swedish Defense Material Administration or the supply of additional Software Defined Radios (SDR) for the Swedish Armed Forces. The contract will be performed over 30 months.

Further to previous orders received since 2016 from FMV, Elbit Systems will now supply additional E-LynX SDR vehicular dual channel configuration, as well as vehicular configuration in full duplex multi-channel technology, as part of Sweden’s tactical radio upgrade program. The patented multi-channel network capability provides dynamic and autonomous optimization of spectrum resource allocations enabling concurrent execution of various missions while maintaining fast, resilient, secured, interoperable and immune communications in any terrain. The E-LynX family of SDR is designed in an open architecture approach. It features unique waveforms and enables the adoption of European and NATO waveforms. The E-LynX SDR solution was selected by several Armed Forces across Europe including Switzerland, Spain, and other NATO countries.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said: "We appreciate the trust and confidence placed in our digital communication capabilities by the Swedish Armed Forces, attesting to the technological quality and credibility of our solution. Sweden is an important market for Elbit Systems and we hope to continue in growing our activities in Sweden".

In the second deal, US unit Elbit Systems of America has been awarded two orders worth $29 million by the US Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract issued in 2020. Elbit will upgrade the US Army active duty and National Guard rotary-wing aviation units’ AN/AVS-6 Aviator’s Night Vision Imaging Systems (ANVIS) with high performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes. The night vision upgrade to the US Army fleet’s legacy ANVIS goggles will replace the existing green image intensification. White phosphor enhances the ANVIS goggles as it presents visuals in black and white detail, which may appear more natural to the eye. The new image intensification tubes will also provide better contrast, along with high image resolution at greater distances for pilots.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "US Army pilots can successfully achieve their mission and fly with confidence in any light conditions. Upgrading the US Army aviation fleet’s goggles to high performance white phosphor provides improved clarity. Whether soldiers are on the ground or in the air, our team is committed to providing advanced capabilities to the US Army to suit their evolving night vision needs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021