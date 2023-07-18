Elbit Systems awarded $150m rockets deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced that it has been awarded a $150 million contract to supply PULS (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and a package of precision-guided long-range rockets to an international customer. The contract will be performed over three years.

Elbit Systems' PULS provides a comprehensive and cost effective solution that can launch unguided rockets, precision guided munitions and missiles with an effective range of up to 300 kilometers. The PULS can also support future growth capabilities such as the ability to launch loitering munitions, including the canister launched configuration of Elbit Systems' SkyStriker loitering munition.

The PULS launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said "We are seeing an increased demand for our advanced artillery solutions from militaries looking to increase the effectiveness of their armed forces. This contract provides an additional vote of confidence in Elbit Systems' PULS rocket artillery solutions."

