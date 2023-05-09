Elbit Systems wins $71m UK trainer systems deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that its UK subsidiary Elbit Systems UK has been awarded a UK Defense Ministry contract worth $71 million to supply, maintain and operate the Ground Maneuver Synthetic Trainer systems (GMST) for the Boxer armored vehicles and Challenger 3 tanks under the British Army's Project Vulcan. The contract will be delivered over three-years with an additional nine year period that will include operation and maintenance services at UK facilities.

The initial phase of delivery of Elbit Systems UK's systems will support the first arrivals of the British Army's new Mechanized Infantry Vehicle - Boxer. The initial capability provided by Elbit Systems UK will include a comprehensive Platform Trainer, delivering both collective and individual training requirements.

The program will include high fidelity driver trainers and cabins for turret and armament variants backed up by a full digital training management system.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "Elbit Systems is proud to provide the British Army with training capabilities that will increase the safety and combat readiness of armoured crews. The contract emphasizes our leading position as a provider of advanced mission training systems."

