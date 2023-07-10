Elbit Systems wins $114m patrol aircraft deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $114 million with an Asian-Pacific country to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) equipped with an advanced and comprehensive mission suite. The contract will be carried out over five years.

The two aircraft will be based on new ATR 72-600 and Elbit Systems will integrate into each aircraft a mission suite that includes a mission management system, electro-optics, radar, SIGINT, communications and more. Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "Elbit Systems has been supplying Special Mission Aircraft to various countries worldwide for over a decade for defense or governmental operational requirements. This contract extends the range of platforms and solutions we offer our customers, leveraging vast operational experience and in-house technologies and capabilities. We are proud to provide advanced solutions to our customers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2023.

