Elbit Systems awarded $200m European deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced it has been awarded two contracts by a European country worth $200 million to supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to artillery battalions and a Hostile Fire Counter Attack (HFCA) solution. The contracts will be performed by 2026, with options for further extensions.

The C4I solution will provide advanced C4I capabilities to four battalions of 155mm howitzers guns, including Elbit Systems' SDR radios and the E-Lynx and TORCH-X Fire applications. The artillery C4I solution will allow the customer to effectively command its artillery battalions and increase operational effectiveness of its weapon systems, while the HFCA solution will allow the customer to detect enemy fire source and close the operational cycle by destroying the enemy fire source using Elbit Systems' artillery C4I solution.

These solutions will be integrated into the customer's wider artillery C4I system, also provided by Elbit Systems. Elbit Systems will leverage the company's extensive worldwide experience of delivering C4I and communications solutions to artillery units and armed forces, while integrating various sensors that will increase operational effectiveness.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO said, "We are honored by the trust placed in us and our products once again and will continue with our commitment to grow and expand our local know-how and capabilities in support of our customers. Elbit systems' solutions increase operational effectiveness and allow our customers to better utilize their fire power, while increasing their accuracy and lethality. These contracts validate the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2023.

