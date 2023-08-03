Elbit Systems wins $60m IDF artillery shells deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $60 million to supply thousands of 155 millimeter artillery shells to the Israel Defense Forces Artillery Corps. The contract will be performed over one year.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Elbit Systems is proud to be a leading supplier to the IDF, supporting its ongoing operational requirements. The expansion and the upgrade of our production infrastructure enables the provision of rapid production of a range of high quality solutions to the Israel Ministry of Defense. We continue to implement the Company’s strategy that supports the local economy and employment across the nation, from Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee to Ramat Bekaa in the Negev."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.