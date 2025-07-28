Elbit wins $260m German air defense contract

European countries are continuing to arm themselves and Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) is benefitting from the move. Today the company reported it has been awarded a contract worth $260 million to supply DIRCM self-protection systems for Germany's A400M aircraft fleet. The company's share price is up 1% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

The contract has been signed with Airbus Defence and Space and as part of it Elbit will supply self-defense systems against infrared guided missiles (DIRCM) for installation on the German Air Force’s A400M transport aircraft. The contract will be delivered over six years, and Elbit notes in its announcement that it follows the procurement decision by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).

The system Elbit will supply to Germany is part of the company's suite of air defense solutions (MUSIC), designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missile threats, particularly those launched from mobile anti-aircraft systems. According to the company, the combination of advanced laser technology with high-performance imaging systems allows the system to identify, track and disrupt incoming missile threats in real time while providing autonomous protection without crew intervention. Elbit's DIRCM solutions are in operational use on a variety of aircraft and among its air forces and defense ministries customers, including Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil.

Elbit president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said: "This contract further strengthens Elbit Systems' position as a leading global provider of DIRCM solutions. Our systems are already trusted by numerous air forces and defense organizations around the world, and we are proud to support Germany in enhancing the protection of their strategic air assets. Our successful collaboration with Airbus DS on this important program is highly valued, and we are pleased that our advanced self-protection systems will contribute to the safety and operational readiness of the German A400M fleet."

Elbit is traded on the Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at a market cap of $21 billion, after a 76% increase in share price since the beginning of the year.

