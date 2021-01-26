Elbit Systems wins $172m Asia Pacific tank deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply light tanks to the army of an Asia-Pacific country. The contract worth $172 million will be performed over three years.

Elbit Systems will serve as the prime contractor to supply the Sabrah light tank solution based on the tracked ASCOD platform that is manufactured by General Dynamics European Land Systems Santa Bárbara from Spain (GDELS), and on the wheeled Pandur II 8X8 platform manufactured by Excalibur Army from the Czech Republic.

The 30-ton Sabrah light-tank solution provides a unique combination of powerful fire capacity and high maneuverability. Both platforms will be equipped with a 105mm turret and a range of the Company’s subsystems, including electro-optical sights, fire control systems, TORCH-X battle management systems, E-LynX software defined radio systems and life support systems.

Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "This light tank contract reflects the mutually beneficial strategic co-operation between Elbit Systems and GDELS, based on joint development and manufacturing of vehicle-turret solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio of subsystems provides us with a strong position in the armored vehicle market, especially as mission requirements become more diverse and increasingly networked. We believe that the Sabrah light tank solution can provide high operational value for additional Armed Forces."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021